Barrick Second Quarter 2018 Results Release on July 25, Preliminary Second Quarter Production Results on July 11
TORONTO, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") will release its Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on July 26 at 8:00 am ET.
Second Quarter Results Release — July 25, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast — July 26, 8:00 am ET
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610
International: +1 416 915-3239
The Second Quarter 2018 webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 2352.
The Company will release preliminary production and sales information for the Second Quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, July 11, after market close.
