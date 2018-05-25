Barrick Second Quarter 2018 Results Release on July 25, Preliminary Second Quarter Production Results on July 11

TORONTO, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") will release its Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on July 26 at 8:00 am ET.



Second Quarter Results Release — July 25, after market close

Conference Call and Webcast — July 26, 8:00 am ET

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610

International: +1 416 915-3239

The Second Quarter 2018 webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 2352.

The Company will release preliminary production and sales information for the Second Quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, July 11, after market close.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com