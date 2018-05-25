Vericel to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2:30pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be live webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff113/vcel/, and may be accessed from the news and events section of the Vericel website.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. © 2018 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

