Esports Entertainment Group To Present Major Achievements And Growth Plan At 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference On June 5, 2018

ST. MARY'S, Antigua, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB:GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 5 at 11:30 AM PDT in Los Angeles. The LD Micro Invitational Conference is attended by more than 1,000 investors and features 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space.



COMPANY TO PRESENT MAJOR ESPORTS ACHIEVEMENTS

Esports Entertainment Group CEO, Grant Johnson, will be presenting the company's major achievements over the last 12 months, including the following highlights:

Successful launch of http://VIE.gg the Company's esports betting exchange

The signing of affiliate marketing agreements with 50 esports teams

The signing of affiliate marketing agreements with 60 esports streamers

Anticipated growth of affiliate marketing program throughout 2018

The Company's growth plans into online tournaments and real world esports coliseum

Recent $600,000 financing commitment and further warrant financing commitments

Impact of the Supreme Court decision legalizing sports gambling on esports betting

Mr. Johnson will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the conference. Any investors wishing to meet with him at the event should contact their representative at LD Micro or GMBL investor relations at ir@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

"I am looking forward to presenting Esports Entertainment Group's vision for gambling and the fast growing esports industry to investors for the first time at the LD Micro Invitational Conference. Immediately following the conference, we will be continuing our meetings with funds, brokers and investors in New York on June 7 and 8, then ending with further meetings in Toronto. This should be an exciting three weeks as we have already received high level expressions of interest for investments in our Company."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience, currently excluding the US and EU. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds licenses to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis, currently excluding the US and EU, in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. The Company maintains offices in Antigua, Curacao and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

