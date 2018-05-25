Harsco to Participate in 2018 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. CEO and President Nick Grasberger and Investor Relations Director Dave Martin will meet with various investors at the conference to discuss the Company's global operations and strategic priorities.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.