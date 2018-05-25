CDW to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced today that Thomas E. Richards, chairman and chief executive officer of CDW, will present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:30 am ET.



Individuals may listen to the live presentation made at the conference via webcast at http://investor.cdw.com/. An archived copy of the presentation will be available for ninety days on the same website.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 8,700 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018, the company generated net sales of over $15 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

