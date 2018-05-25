Sunniva Inc. to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results on May 30, 2018

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva" or the "Company") (CSE:SNN) (OTCQX:SNNVF) plans to release its results for the first quarter 2018, after market close on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



The Company's executive management will discuss the results during a conference call on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time/8:00 am Pacific Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-319-4610, or (604) 638-5340. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674-8052 and entering access code 2365. The replay will be available for two weeks after the call.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets – Canada and California – where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale. Our vision is to become the lowest cost, highest quality cannabis producer in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current Good Manufacturing Practices greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better patient and doctor access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

For more information please visit: www.sunniva.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Dr. Anthony Holler

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact:

George Jurcic

Manager, Investor Relations

587-430-0680

ir@sunniva.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com