New York, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's divisive political climate, it's good to remember stories when ordinary people overcame extraordinarily dangerous times to do the right thing.

Author Marty A. Brounstein's book, "Two Among the Righteous Few" tells a remarkable story that asks its readers to consider these 3 questions: 1. Would you be willing to help others whose lives are in great danger?

2. Could you help if it means you'll be risking your own life?

3. If others might turn you in, would you still help? "Two Among the Righteous Few" is a true story of a Christian couple from Holland who answered a definite "yes" when most said "no". They are true heroes for today. Spoiler alert: there's a surprise ending. "This would make a great movie," said What's the Buzz NY Podcast Host Nancy Lombardo on air last week. It's not just a book, it's a lifesaver and reminder that courage can triumph over tyranny even when all hope seems lost.



Make Memorial Day Meaningful: Hear Remarkable True Story "Two Among the Righteous Few"

Danger. Death. Risk. Courage. Male & Female Heroes. Baby Born into Hiding. #MartyABrounstein New York, May 24, 2018 -- In today's divisive political climate, it's good to remember stories when ordinary people overcame extraordinarily dangerous times to do the right thing.

 Are humans good even when it's easier to be indifferent or polarizing?  Can a Christian couple set up a network to save 25 Jewish lives in the Netherlands in the 1940s or will they look away?  Will they be turned in by their neighbors? Can a young baby born into a horrible time in the world survive? Author Marty Brounstein's book, Two Among the Righteous Few takes you on a journey into a remarkable story, and asks this audiences to consider three questions. There's a surprise ending.





Are humans good even when it's easier to be indifferent or polarizing?

Can a Christian couple set up a network to save 25 Jewish lives in the Netherlands in the 1940s or will they look away?

Will they be turned in by their neighbors? Can a young baby born into a horrible time in the world survive?

Author Marty Brounstein's book, Two Among the Righteous Few takes you on a journey into a remarkable story, and asks this audiences to consider three questions. There's a surprise ending.

Would you be willing to help others whose lives are in great danger? Could you still do it knowing that you're risking your own life now. Would you still help? If others might turn you in, would you still get involved and help?

Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust is a true story of a Christian couple from the Netherlands who answered a definite "yes" to all three of those questions in a time period when most said "no". They are true heroes. Spoiler alert: there is a surprise ending.

"This book would make a great movie," said What's the Buzz NY Podcast Host Nancy Lombardo on air last week.

Learn more this May and June when master storyteller, author, and management consultant Marty Brounstein returns to New York and brings his story to the Boston area for the first time. It's not just a book, it's a lifesaver and reminder that courage can triumph over tyranny even when all hope seems lost and the world divided. The baby whose life was saved by the couple, will attend the events.

"This is a Christian couple who answered a definite 'yes' to all three of the questions, during a time when most everyone else said 'no'," said Brounstein. "They are the true heroes." Marty Brounstein has been on a mission telling his story now well into seven years at over 630 events at Google, on NBC SF, WGN Chicago, and in person.

The universal appeal of this story has reached well beyond faith-based organizations. Brounstein has also presented in schools, colleges, libraries, bookstores, history museums, a variety of service organizations, workplaces, and professional conferences. In May 2018, he will be in New York, and in June, the Boston area.



It's a story that generations enjoy hearing together. It's encouraged that GenZ, Millennials, GenX, Baby Boomers, and the Greatest Generation make plans to attend together. Stories unite and spark discussion.

People line up to shake Brounstein's hand and marvel that such a couple existed. Many are greatly moved by his personal connection to the story, which he reveals at the end of his riveting presentation. Join us.





For information on author Marty A. Brounstein: https://martyAbrounstein.com

Find Event Details on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MartyA.Brounstein/



For interview requests, contact the book author's Publicist Digital Conten Strategy LLC Carolyn Barth: https://DigitalContentStrategy.com/





UPCOMING MAY FREE NYC PUBLIC EVENTS:





*Thursday, May 24, 6:00 p.m.

Aspen Institute, Society of Fellows Program

At the Harvard Club of New York City, 35 West 44th Street New York, NY 10036

Conversation Program Host: Desiree Beebe, Director of Special Events, The Aspen Institute Sold out





*Wednesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. (FREE yet tickets required in advance via Eventbrite)

Stephen Wise Free Synagogue with congregation partners, 30 West 68th Street New York, NY 10023 (212) 877-4050

Host: Tamar Yanay, Social Justice Program



Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-marty-a-brounstein-speaking-engagement-tickets-45979364517







* Thursday, May 31, 6:15 p.m.

New York Public Library (NYPL) Seward Park Branch Library, 192 East Broadway New York, NY 10002 (212) 477-6770 Host: Michael Messina, Senior Librarian



JUNE FREE BOSTON AREA FAMILY EVENTS:



* Sunday, June 3, 9:15 a.m.



Trinity Lutheran Church 21 Robert Treat Parkway Milford, CT 06460 (203) 878-2002 Host: Pastor Chris Files





* Wednesday, June 6, 7:00 p.m.



Saint Eulalia Parish 50 Ridge Street Winchester, MA 01890 (781) 729-8220 Hosts: Pastoral staff Louise Cocuzzo and Michael Cunningham





* Thursday, June 7, 6:00 p.m.



Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historical Genealogical Society 99-101 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116 (617) 226-1226 Host: Ginevra Morse, Director of Education





* Sunday, June 10, 10:00 a.m., light breakfast at 9:15 a.m.



Temple Emeth 194 Grove Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 (617) 469-9400 Host: Samara Katz, Director of Congregational Learning





* Tuesday, June 12, 7:00 p.m.



Temple Sinai In Ehrenfield Hall 50 Sewall Ave. Brookline, MA 02446 (617) 277-5888 Host: Judith White, Temple Sinai Book Group

###

Attachments

Carolyn Barth Digital Content Strategy, LLC 7732558584 CEO@DigitalContentStrategy.com