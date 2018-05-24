Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that the Class Action Lawsuit It Filed Against Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (FMSA) And Its Directors Has Been Transferred to the Northern District of Ohio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that the class action lawsuit it filed against Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount" or the "Company") (NYSE:FMSA) on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of Fairmount who have been harmed by Fairmount and its board of directors (the "Board") in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") pertaining to the proposed acquisition of the Company by SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") has been transferred from the District of Delaware to the Northern District of Ohio, and assigned case No. 1:18-cv-1186.



The vote on the Merger is scheduled for Friday, May 25, 2018. Under the terms of the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") Sibelco will own, directly or indirectly, approximately 65% of the shares of the combined company's common stock and Fairmount stockholders, including holders of certain Fairmount equity awards, immediately prior to the effective time, will own the remaining approximately 35% of the outstanding shares. The Plaintiff in the class action alleges the Proxy Statement is materially false and misleading as it fails to provide class members sufficient information regarding the Merger.

