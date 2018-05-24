SLDB $100,000 Threshold: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLDB) securities between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Solid Biosciences investors have until May 28, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On January 30, 2018, an article was published by various medical experts highlighting the risks of studies using high doses of gene therapies using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-the delivery system used by Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001. One of the article's co-authors was Dr. James Wilson, a former member of the Solid Biosciences' advisory board. On this news the Company's shares fell $1.20 per share, or over 5%, to close on January 30, 2018 at $22.50 per share.

Then on March 14, 2018, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had placed a clinical hold on the SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial, IGNITE DMD, because of adverse events associated with the therapy. On this news, Solid Biosciences' share price fell $16.99 per share, or over 60%, to close at $9.32 per share on March 15, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

