CGIX $100,000 Threshold: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cancer Genetics, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cancer Genetics, Inc. ("Cancer Genetics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CGIX) securities between March 23, 2017, and April 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Cancer Genetics investors have until June 4, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On April 2, 2018, the Company reported that following the departure of its former CEO, it undertook a "comprehensive and extensive review" of its strategy and organization. As a result, the Company recorded a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and wrote off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2017, largely related to "collection issues" with respect to the accounts receivable recorded subsequent to the Company's 2015 acquisition of Response Genetics Inc. The Company further disclosed that it "had a Material Weakness in Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting at December 31, 2017" and that its 2017 annual report would contain a going concern qualification.

On this news, Cancer Genetics' share price fell $0.55 per share, or 33.3%, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cancer Genetics had ineffective disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

