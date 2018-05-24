Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at three upcoming investor conferences:



KeyBanc Capital Markets 2018 Industrial, Automotive & Transportation Conference on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at the New York Palace hotel in New York, NY.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents, and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com .

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.