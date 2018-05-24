Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share to stockholders of record as of June 6, 2018, payable on June 20, 2018.



About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey. On April 2, 2018, the Company completed its merger with Clifton Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Clifton Savings Bank, a New Jersey stock savings bank. At the time of closing, the combined company had $6.6 billion in total assets and a network of 54 branches located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.





For further information contact: Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Eric B. Heyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kearny Financial Corp. (973) 244-4500