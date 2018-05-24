Brampton Brick Limited Announces Election of Directors

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brampton Brick Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX:BBL) is pleased to announce that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2018 (the "Circular") for the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 24, 2018 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.



Voting results by way of ballot for each of the individual directors are presented below:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD NAME OF NOMINEE NUMBER

PERCENT

NUMBER

PERCENT

Christopher P. Bratty 23,556,369 100.00% 0 0.00% Jim V. De Gasperis 22,522,723 95.61% 1,033,646 4.39% P. David Grant, CPA, CA 23,446,269 99.53% 110,100 0.47% Howard C. Kerbel 23,430,673 99.47% 125,696 0.53% Jeffrey G. Kerbel 23,430,673 99.47% 125,696 0.53% Adam K. Peterson 23,554,369 99.99% 2,000 0.01% John M. Piecuch 23,451,269 99.55% 105,100 0.45% Peter R. Smith 23,446,269 99.53% 110,100 0.47% Kenneth M. Tanenbaum 23,453,269 99.56% 103,100 0.44%

The appointment of auditors as set out in the Circular was approved by a majority of the shareholders at the Meeting.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Brampton Brick Limited is Canada's second largest manufacturer of clay brick, serving markets in Ontario, Quebec and the Northeast and Midwestern United States from its brick manufacturing plants located in Brampton, Ontario and Farmersburg, Indiana. To complement the clay brick product line, the Company also manufactures a range of concrete masonry products, including concrete brick and block as well as stone veneer products. Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products are manufactured in Markham, Hillsdale, Brockville and Brampton, Ontario, Boisbriand, Quebec and in Wixom, Michigan and sold to markets in Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana under the Oaks™ trade name. The Company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial, and institutional building projects.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey G. Kerbel, President and Chief Executive Officer

OR

Trevor M. Sandler, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Brampton Brick Limited

Tel: 905-840-1011

Fax: 905-840-1535

e-mail: investor.relations@bramptonbrick.com



