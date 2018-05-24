Onex to Host Annual Investor Day

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex (TSX:ONEX) will host its annual Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts on June 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will include presentations by Onex' senior management team and will focus on the company's businesses and outlook.



A live audio webcast and related materials will be available to all interested parties through Onex' website at https://ir.onex.com/events-and-presentations. Webcast participants will have the option to submit questions during the live event. For those unable to join, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $32 billion of assets under management, including $6.7 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex' businesses have assets of $49 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 207,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

