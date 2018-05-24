Grace to Participate in 2018 KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Grace's presentation will be available on the company's website the same day. Go to www.grace.com and click on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

