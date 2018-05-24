Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), (NASDAQ:APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable August 22, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2018, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, updates, investor information and all recent press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

