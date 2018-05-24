Market Overview

Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2018 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), (NASDAQ:APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable August 22, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2018, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.  

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, updates, investor information and all recent press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts
Media:       (713) 296-7189   Castlen Kennedy
Investor:   (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
Website:    www.apachecorp.com

