Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2018 4:10pm   Comments
RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2018.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

