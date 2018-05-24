ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2018



Consolidated net sales were $330.4 million.

Technology segment net sales decreased 0.8% to $320.0 million; financing segment net sales increased 0.8% to $10.4 million.

Technology segment adjusted gross billings of product and services decreased 3.7% to $441.7 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 6.9% to $81.6 million; consolidated gross margin increased 170 basis points to 24.7%.

Net earnings decreased 15.2% to $8.9 million, partially due to a 51% effective tax rate.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 13.3% to $0.65; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 5.5% to $0.96.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6% to $23.3 million.

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

Consolidated net sales were $1,411.0 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 5.8% to $1,369.5 million; financing segment net sales increased 20.4% to $41.5 million.

Technology segment adjusted gross billings of product and services increased 6.5% to $1,891.1 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 7.9% to $323.5 million; consolidated gross margin was 22.9%, up 40 basis points.

Net earnings increased 9.0% to $55.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 9.7% to $3.95; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 4.0% to $4.40.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% to $102.8 million.

HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Management Comment

"Fourth quarter results demonstrate that our strategy of increasing the consultative and annuity services we provide to customers in our focused solution areas of Cloud, Security and Digital Infrastructure is working, driving a 6.9% increase in gross profit and a 170 basis point expansion in gross margin to 24.7%. This growth was achieved on stable revenue comparisons, which included the impact of a large customer project that benefited sales in last year's fourth quarter," said Mark Marron, Chief Executive Officer and President. "For the year, revenues increased 6.1%, and gross margin was 22.9%, up 40 basis points from the prior year."

"We are focusing on the solution areas in high demand by our customers, and expanding the business organically through digital demand generation activities, offering new products and services, and through acquisitions. We continued to see strong demand for our security solutions, with sales of security products and services increasing 47.9% for the quarter. For the fiscal year, security related sales increased 23.8%, and accounted for 18.9% of adjusted gross billings, an increase of 280 basis points from the prior year. In fiscal 2018, we completed the acquisition of IDS and OneCloud, both of which have increased our cloud offerings and capabilities to help our customers move to and from the cloud, more securely, particularly around backup-as-a-service, storage, DevOps, and OpenStack."

Mr. Marron concluded, "While optimizing costs as we migrate to a services-led approach to customer engagements, we continue to make the necessary investments in customer facing personnel to provide the consultative and advisory services our customers need in the Cloud, Security and Digital infrastructure space, and also to capture opportunities in emerging technologies such as analytics, network modernization, edge compute and artificial intelligence."

Prior Period Reclassifications due to Stock Split

Reclassifications of prior period amounts related to numbers of shares and per share amounts have been made to conform to the current period presentation due to the March 31, 2017 stock split.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2017:

Consolidated net sales decreased 0.7% to $330.4 million, from $332.8 million.

Technology segment net sales decreased 0.8% to $320.0 million, from $322.5 million.

Adjusted gross billings of products and services decreased 3.7% to $441.7 million, from $458.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, partly due to the completion of a project for one of our large corporate customers in the third quarter of the current year. Adjusted gross billings are sales of product and services adjusted to exclude the costs incurred of applicable third-party software assurance, maintenance, and services.

Financing segment net sales increased 0.8% to $10.4 million, from $10.3 million due to increases in post contract earnings.

Consolidated gross profit rose 6.9% to $81.6 million, from $76.4 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with 23.0% in the prior year. Gross margin on sales of product and services was 22.3%, compared with 20.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in margins was due to higher product margin combined with higher sales of services.

Operating expenses rose 9.5% to $63.1 million, from $57.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, mainly attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits due to an increase of 87 personnel, or 7.4%, to 1,260 from 1,173, primarily related to the acquisitions completed in the year, an increase in variable compensation as a result of higher gross profit and an increase in depreciation and amortization related to acquisitions.

Consolidated operating income decreased 1.2% to $18.5 million, from $18.7 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 51.0%, compared with 44.0% in the prior year quarter. The higher effective tax rate was primarily due to an adjustment of $1.8 million to the estimate we recorded in the third quarter related to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. federal income tax rate.

Net earnings decreased 15.2% to $8.9 million, from $10.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6% to $23.3 million, from $22.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.65, compared with $0.75 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.96, compared with $0.91 last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition and integration expenses, and the related tax effects, the tax (benefit) expense due to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. tax rates, and an adjustment to our tax expense in the prior year assuming a 31.5% effective annual income tax rate for U.S. operations.

Fiscal Year 2018 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017:

Consolidated net sales rose 6.1% to $1,411.0 million, from $1,329.4 million.

Technology segment net sales rose 5.8% to $1,369.5 million, from $1,294.9 million.

Adjusted gross billings grew 6.5% to $1,891.1 million, from $1,775.7 million in fiscal 2017. The increase in net sales and adjusted gross billings of products and services was a result of an increase in demand for products and services from our large corporate and healthcare customers, and contributions from acquisitions. Adjusted gross billings are sales of product and services adjusted to exclude the costs incurred of applicable third-party software assurance, maintenance, and services.

Financing segment net sales increased 20.4% to $41.5 million, from $34.5 million, as a result of higher post-contract earnings due to early terminations of several large leases, as well as revenues earned from consumption based financing arrangements.

Consolidated gross profit rose 7.9% to $323.5 million, from $299.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 22.9%, compared with 22.5% in the prior year. Gross margin on sales of product and services was 20.7%, compared with 20.5% in fiscal 2017, due to higher service revenues, offset by lower product margins related to a large competitively bid project, most of which was delivered in the first nine months of fiscal year 2018.

Operating expenses rose 11.8% to $239.2 million, from $214.0 million in fiscal 2017, mainly attributable to an increase in variable compensation and an increase of 87, or 7.4%, in personnel as well as higher healthcare costs and an increases in depreciation and amortization related to acquisitions.

Consolidated operating income decreased 1.7% to $84.2 million, from $85.7 million.

Our effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 was 34.3%, compared with 41.3% in fiscal 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due to the change in the federal statutory rate from 35% to 21% resulting from legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017.

Net earnings rose 9.0% to $55.1 million, from $50.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.5% to $102.8 million, from $99.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.95, compared with $3.60 in fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.40, compared with $4.23 last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition and integration expenses, and the related tax effects, the tax (benefit) expense due to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. tax rates, and an adjustment to our tax expense in the prior year using a 31.5% effective annual income tax rate for U.S. operations.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2018, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $118.2 million, compared with $109.8 million as of March 31, 2017. Inventory decreased 57.4% to $39.9 million and current deferred revenue decreased 40.5% to $38.9 million primarily due to the shipment of large projects within the first nine months of the fiscal year. Total stockholders' equity was $372.6 million and total shares outstanding were 13.8 million, compared with $345.9 million and shares outstanding of 14.2 million on March 31, 2017. During the year ended March 31, 2018, we purchased 409,839 shares of our outstanding common stock at an average cost of $77.18 per share for a total purchase price of $31.6 million under the share repurchase plan.

Summary and Outlook

"A number of factors underscore our confidence in ePlus' growth prospects heading into fiscal year 2019, and we continue to invest in expanding our territory coverage and the value-added solutions we provide to our customers. Market dynamics appear to be positive, particularly in our areas of strategic focus, namely cloud, security and digital infrastructure. Our Enhanced Maintenance Services which utilize our Managed Services Centers to provide better customer care, is building our annuity services offerings and backlog. Our international subsidiary, IGX Global, gained Cisco Gold certification which provides additional competitive advantages in the UK market and better supports our multinational customers, and the addition of OneCloud and IDS cloud services to our existing cloud offerings gives us differentiated capabilities in the cloud services solutions area," stated Mr. Marron.

"Over the last few months, we have realigned resources to address areas of high customer demand and to optimize our cost structure. The benefits of these actions are expected in fiscal 2019. Additionally, we continue to see opportunities to complete strategic acquisitions that can further strengthen our market position by broadening and deepening our capabilities, as well as expanding our geographical presence," concluded Mr. Marron.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus.

ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. OneCloud is a trademark of OneCloud Consulting, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and volatility in the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our IT systems and data and audio communication networks; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with our largest volume customers or one or more of our large volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; the failure to comply with public sector contracts or applicable laws;; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service and software as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of As of March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 ASSETS (in thousands, except per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,198 $ 109,760 Accounts receivable—trade, net 270,156 266,029 Accounts receivable—other, net 26,532 24,987 Inventories 39,855 93,557 Financing receivables—net, current 69,936 51,656 Deferred costs 19,822 7,971 Other current assets 23,625 43,364 Total current assets 568,124 597,324 Financing receivables and operating leases—net 68,511 71,883 Property, equipment and other assets 19,143 11,956 Goodwill 76,624 48,397 Other intangible assets—net 26,302 12,160 TOTAL ASSETS $ 758,704 $ 741,720 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,933 $ 113,518 Accounts payable—floor plan 112,109 132,612 Salaries and commissions payable 19,801 18,878 Deferred revenue 38,881 65,312 Recourse notes payable—current 1,343 908 Non-recourse notes payable—current 40,863 26,085 Other current liabilities 33,370 19,179 Total current liabilities 353,300 376,492 Non-recourse notes payable—long term 10,072 10,431 Deferred tax liability—net 1,662 1,799 Other liabilities 21,067 7,080 TOTAL LIABILITIES 386,101 395,802 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares authorized; 13,761 outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 14,161 outstanding at March 31, 2017 142 142 Additional paid-in capital 130,000 123,536 Treasury stock, at cost, 467 shares as of March 31, 2018 (36,016 ) - Retained earnings 277,945 222,823 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment 532 (583 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 372,603 345,918 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 758,704 $ 741,720







ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 330,426 $ 332,767 $ 1,410,997 $ 1,329,389 Cost of sales 248,796 256,391 1,087,515 1,029,630 Gross profit 81,630 76,376 323,482 299,759 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,989 55,411 228,127 205,232 Depreciation and amortization 2,835 1,844 9,921 7,252 Interest and financing costs 292 385 1,195 1,543 Operating expenses 63,116 57,640 239,243 214,027 OPERATING INCOME 18,514 18,736 84,239 85,732 Other income (expense) (347 ) - (348 ) 380 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18,167 18,736 83,891 86,112 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,270 8,246 28,769 35,556 NET EARNINGS $ 8,897 $ 10,490 $ 55,122 $ 50,556 NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE—BASIC $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 4.00 $ 3.65 NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE—DILUTED $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.60 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING— BASIC 13,620 13,792 13,790 13,867 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING— DILUTED 13,767 13,981 13,967 14,028







Technology Segment Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 % Chg 2018 2017 % Chg (in thousands) Sales of product and services $ 318,353 $ 321,429 (1.0 %) $ 1,364,145 $ 1,290,228 5.7 % Fee and other income 1,680 1,030 63.1 % 5,387 4,709 14.4 % Net sales 320,033 322,459 (0.8 %) 1,369,532 1,294,937 5.8 % Cost of sales, product and services 247,372 255,408 (3.1 %) 1,082,245 1,025,188 5.6 % Gross profit 72,661 67,051 8.4 % 287,287 269,749 6.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,142 52,299 7.3 % 214,980 193,594 11.0 % Depreciation and amortization 2,834 1,843 53.8 % 9,918 7,243 36.9 % Operating expenses 58,976 54,142 8.9 % 224,898 200,837 12.0 % Operating income $ 13,685 $ 12,909 6.0 % $ 62,389 $ 68,912 (9.5 %) Key Business Metrics Adjusted gross billings, product and services $ 441,694 $ 458,520 (3.7 %) $ 1,891,065 $ 1,775,708 6.5 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,422 $ 16,195 13.8 % $ 80,555 $ 82,117 (1.9 %)





Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer-end Market Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Change

Technology 24 % 23 % 1 % State & Local Government & Educational Institutions 17 % 21 % (4 %) Financial Services 15 % 13 % 2 % ​Telecom, Media, and Entertainment 14 % 15 % (1 %) ​Healthcare 14 % 11 % 3 % ​Other 16 % 17 % (1 %) Total 100 % 100 %









Financing Segment Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 % Chg 2018 2017 % Chg (in thousands) Financing revenue $ 9,973 $ 10,301 (3.2 %) $ 40,671 $ 34,200 18.9 % Fee and other income 420 7 5900.0 % 794 252 215.1 % Net sales 10,393 10,308 0.8 % 41,465 34,452 20.4 % Direct lease costs 1,424 983 44.9 % 5,270 4,442 18.6 % Gross profit 8,969 9,325 (3.8 %) 36,195 30,010 20.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,847 3,112 23.6 % 13,147 11,638 13.0 % Depreciation and amortization 1 1 0.0 % 3 9 (66.7 %) Interest and financing costs 292 385 (24.2 %) 1,195 1,543 (22.6 %) Operating expenses 4,140 3,498 18.4 % 14,345 13,190 8.8 % Operating income $ 4,829 $ 5,827 (17.1 %) $ 21,850 $ 16,820 29.9 % Key Business Metrics Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,923 $ 5,910 (16.7 %) $ 22,219 $ 17,170 29.4 %

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings of Product and Services, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

Adjusted Gross Billings of Product and Services represents our sales of product and services calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party software assurance, maintenance and services.

Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has been changed from prior period presentations to include adjustments for expenses related to acquisitions such as legal, accounting, tax and adjustments to the fair value of contingent purchase price consideration as well as stock compensation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted is based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition and integration expenses, and the related tax effects, the tax (benefit) expense due to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. tax rates, and an adjustment to our tax expense in the prior year assuming a 31.5% effective annual income tax rate for U.S. operations. The presentation of non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted have been changed from prior period presentations to include adjustments for expenses related to acquisitions such as legal, accounting, tax and adjustments to the fair value of contingent purchase price consideration as well as stock compensation.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate similar non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Earnings and non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Sales of product and services $ 318,353 $ 321,429 $ 1,364,145 $ 1,290,228 Costs incurred related to sales of third party software assurance, maintenance and services 123,341 137,091 526,920 485,480 Adjusted gross billings of product and services $ 441,694 $ 458,520 $ 1,891,065 $ 1,775,708





Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Consolidated Net earnings $ 8,897 $ 10,490 $ 55,122 $ 50,556 Provision for income taxes 9,270 8,246 28,769 35,556 Depreciation and amortization [1] 2,835 1,844 9,921 7,252 Share based compensation 1,608 1,505 6,464 6,025 Acquisition and integration expenses [2] 388 20 2,150 278 Other (income) expense [4] 347 - 348 (380 ) Adjusted EBITDA $

23,345

$ 22,105 $ 102,774 $ 99,287 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017

(in thousands) Technology Segment Operating income $ 13,685 $ 12,909 $ 62,389 68,912 Depreciation and amortization [1] 2,834 1,843 9,918 7,243 Share based compensation 1,515 1,423 6,098 5,684 Acquisition and integration expenses [2] 388 20 2,150 278 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,422 $ 16,195 $ 80,555 82,117 Financing Segment Operating income $ 4,829 $ 5,827 $ 21,850 16,820 Depreciation and amortization [1] 1 1 3 9 Share based compensation 93 82 366 341 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,923 $ 5,910 $ 22,219 17,170











Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes $ 18,167 $ 18,736 $ 83,891 $ 86,112 Share based compensation 1,608 1,505 6,464 6,025 Acquisition and integration expenses [2] 388 20 2,150 278 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,800 902 5,978 4,000 Other (income) expense [4] 347 - 348 (380 ) Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 22,310 21,163 98,831 96,035 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,270 8,246 28,769 35,556 Share based compensation [7] 611 571 3,900 2,798 Acquisition and integration expenses [2] 147 7 815 105 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 682 301 2,103 1,255 Other (income) expense [4] 132 - 132 (144 ) Re-measurement of deferred taxes [5] (1,753 ) - 1,654 - Adjustment to FY17 U.S. federal tax rate to 31.5% [6] - (661 ) - (2,913 ) Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,089 8,464 37,373 36,657 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $ 13,221 $ 12,699 $ 61,458 $ 59,378 GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.60 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 4.40 $ 4.23





[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Includes acquisition-related expenses including legal, accounting, tax, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent purchase price consideration. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses. [4] Interest income, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, and income from settlements. [5] Tax (expense) benefit for the re-measurement of U.S. deferred income tax assets and liabilities at the new corporate tax rate of 21%. [6] Amount represents the adjustment to our tax expense for 4Q17 and FY17 assuming a U.S. effective annual income tax rate of 31.5%. [7] Amount represents the tax effect of share based compensation and the tax benefit recognized in income tax expense on the vesting of restricted stock.



