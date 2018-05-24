Zscaler to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Jay Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, and Remo Canessa, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in San Francisco, CA.



A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler's website at https://ir.zscaler.com/.



About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

