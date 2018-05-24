Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in KeyBanc's 2018 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced that on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2018 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference at 12:05 pm (central time).



Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

This press release and presentation announced in this press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

