PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at REITWeek Conference in New York

SPOKANE, Wash., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the REITWeek conference in New York, June 7, 2018 at approximately 11:45 AM Eastern Time.



The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Resources page of PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT POTLATCHDELTIC

PotlatchDeltic is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with nearly 2 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. PotlatchDeltic, a verified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. More information about PotlatchDeltic can be found on the company's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Contact:



(Investors)

Jerry Richards

509-835-1521



(Media)

Mark Benson

509-835-1513