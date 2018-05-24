Kentico Webcast to Tap Resources around the Globe

BEDFORD, N.H., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentico Software , the Content Management System (CMS) vendor, today announced that it will hold a live, 75-minute webcast, "Digital Marketing 2018: A Global Perspective," on Wednesday, June 06. The event features knowledgeable speakers from three different continents including:



Brian McKeiver of BizStream, experts in web development, software development, and custom web design (Allendale, Michigan, US)

of BizStream, experts in web development, software development, and custom web design (Allendale, Michigan, US) Ben Rudman of MMT Digital, creating digital solutions that transform business performance (London, United Kingdom)

of MMT Digital, creating digital solutions that transform business performance (London, United Kingdom) Jonathan Healey of NetConstruct, helping clients improve their websites, digital services, and customer experiences (London, United Kingdom)

of NetConstruct, helping clients improve their websites, digital services, and customer experiences (London, United Kingdom) Elizabeth Gibbons of Zeroseven, experts in digital strategy, design, and technology (Brisbane, Australia)

The discussion will be moderated by Jim Panagas, Kentico's Director of PR & Analyst Relations.

WEBCAST TO FOCUS ON THE STATE OF DIGITAL MARKETING AND THE GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS

"The marketing profession has seen a huge infusion of technology in recent years," explained Panagas. "During this webcast, we will talk about CMS, where it fits in the growing list of marketing stack technologies, and how it's enabling businesses to operate more globally than ever before."

"This should be a healthy discussion," continued Panagas, "that touches on topics ranging from data privacy, GDPR, and the omnichannel delivery of marketing messages to chatbots, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence."

Following the 60 minutes of planned content, the webcast will turn to questions submitted by the live audience for an additional 15 minutes.

10 AM EST START TIME CHOSEN TO ACCOMMODATE A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

The start time for the event has been adjusted to accommodate attendees from time zones around the globe. The broadcast will begin at 10 AM Eastern, 3 PM in the UK, 4 PM in Central Europe, and 12 Midnight in Australia. The broadcast can be viewed on digital devices including desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, or smartphones. And for those people living in time zones where the broadcast is simply too early or too late in the day, a recording will be made available to all registrants immediately after the program ends.

ONLINE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

To register for the June 06 "Digital Marketing 2018: A Global Perspective" webcast, simply follow this link:

https://www.kentico.com/download-demo/webinars/sales-and-technical-webinars/sales-webinars/2018-06-06-us

ABOUT KENTICO

Kentico Software was launched with one vision in mind—to build exceptional digital platforms that allow clients to connect with their customers, surpass their business goals, and achieve digital marketing and e-commerce success.

Kentico's products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and digital experience platform. Kentico EMS allows you to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico Cloud is the cloud-first headless CMS and digital experience platform. Users can manage structured content for multi-channel delivery, use the API-first CMS to display that content on any website or device, and track visitor interactions to personalize the digital experience.

Kentico has 1,000 digital solution partners and powers 25,000 websites across 100 countries. Founded in 2004, Kentico is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia. Customers include Twinings, Ingram Micro, Mazda, Kingspan, Hyundai, Segway, and Allergan.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

www.kentico.com

