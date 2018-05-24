Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

ZEELAND, Mich., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based manufacturer of automotive automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 (11 cents) per share that will be payable July 18, 2018, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 6, 2018.



About the Company

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market:GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company's web site at www.gentex.com.