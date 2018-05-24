ABCO Industries to build landing craft for Royal Canadian Navy's new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada's National Shipbuilder, has awarded an $8.9 million contract to ABCO Industries Limited (ABCO) for the design and construction of 12 metre landing craft for the Royal Canadian Navy's Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS).



Halifax Shipyard is constructing up to six AOPS as part of the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). Each AOPS will have one custom designed 12m landing craft onboard. The landing craft will be used by Royal Canadian Navy to deploy vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles or trucks, from the ship's vehicle bay.

ABCO, based in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, has developed a comprehensive line of aluminum boats which are in use by several Government of Canada departments and agencies, and have manufactured many items for AOPS including, gangways, ladders, hatches, and fuel tanks.

As a direct result of the landing craft contract, it is estimated that six to eight jobs will be created at ABCO Industries Ltd., bringing their total employee count to approximately 60 individuals.

Irving Shipbuilding has committed over $1.9 billion in spending to more than 300 Canadian organizations as part of the NSS, including over $880 million in Nova Scotia.

According to the Conference Board of Canada, Halifax Shipyard's facility modernization and the building of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) is expected to be boost economic activity across Canada by $3.42 billion between 2013 and 2022.

In addition to ABCO, other Nova Scotia boat builders are manufacturing deployable support boats for the AOPS program. Rosborough Boats and A.F. Theriault are constructing two multi-purpose Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats for each of the six AOPS.

Through NSS, Irving Shipbuilding and the Government of Canada are committed to developing a sustainable shipbuilding industry in Canada. Today, the first three of six AOPS are under construction by Halifax Shipyard's more than 1,800 shipbuilders.

The first AOPS, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, is scheduled to launch in fall 2018.

Quotes

Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding

"We're proud to work with Canadian companies like ABCO Industries as we build the Royal Canadian Navy's future fleet and continue the tradition of world class shipbuilding in Nova Scotia."

John Meisner, President, ABCO Industries

"This contract with Irving Shipbuilding is a significant project for ABCO which will allow us to grow our workforce over the next two years. We are pleased to supply Irving Shipbuilding with Landing Crafts for the AOPS vessels and provide the Royal Canadian Navy with the tools it needs to keep our waters safe."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Through our Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, we are using the Government of Canada's purchasing power to support innovation, drive economic growth and create well-paying, middle class jobs in Atlantic Canada."

Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament, South Shore—St. Margaret's

"I'm extremely happy to see that a local business in South Shore – St. Margaret's will share in the economic benefits from the National Shipbuilding Strategy, as Irving Shipbuilding Inc. awards this contract to ABCO Industries Ltd. This contract, sparked by the Government of Canada's procurement of new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, will help create good middle class jobs, and boost the economy along the south shore."

About Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada's National Shipbuilder, is the most modern shipbuilder and in-service ship support provider in North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, our skilled team and innovative facilities provide efficient building, fabrication, conversion and servicing of vessels and offshore platforms. As Canada's chosen shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is working with the Royal Canadian Navy on the next class of Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). We are proud to continue our long history as a trusted partner in Canadian shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies, a diverse family owned company with operations in Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.IrvingShipbuilding.com or www.ShipsforCanada.ca.

