Brio Gold Announces Closing of Acquisition by Leagold Mining Corporation

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIO GOLD INC. ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Leagold Mining Corporation ("Leagold"), pursuant to which Leagold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brio Gold.



The Company held its special meeting of shareholders on April 12, 2018 where the special resolution approving the Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by 99.99% of the votes cast at the meeting. The Company obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on April 17, 2018 and has now received all regulatory approvals. As a result, Brio Gold's shares will now be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Brio Gold will cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

In accordance with the Arrangement, former Brio Gold shareholders are entitled to receive, for each Brio Gold common share held, 0.922 of a Leagold common share and 0.4 of a Leagold share purchase warrant, with each full share purchase warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of Leagold at a price of C$3.70 for a period of two years from the closing of the Arrangement.

Full details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated March 15, 2018 (the "Circular"). A copy of the Circular can be found under Brio Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brio Gold shareholders who have questions or who need assistance with the completion of letters of transmittal should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., Leagold's transfer agent, who can be reached by toll-free telephone at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

