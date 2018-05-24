ITC Capital Partners, LLC Acquires Argo Contact Centers

LEWISTON, Maine, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1, 2017, ITC Capital Partners, LLC and LJMN Holdings, LLC partnered in the acquisition of Argo Contact Centers, adding BPO Contact Center Services to the ITC Capital Partners and LJMN portfolio of businesses. ITC Capital Partners brings a rich history of successful enterprises, while LJMN is leveraging the expertise of three industry leaders who have deep technology, software, services and BPO track records.



Michael Nessler, Lou Jablonski and Mark Veyette are providing leadership and direction to the newly acquired business and will focus on growth, strategic acquisition and integration of essential components.

ITC Capital Partners' portfolio includes a broad array of services that provide valuable solutions in the Contact Center and BPO space. These include:

Utilization of social media and video technologies to recruit, assess and ultimately hire the best talent available.

Leading edge LMS, Training, Messaging and Communication tools that significantly improve employee training effectiveness.

Security applications that decrease fraud and protect client information during live service interactions.

Payroll applications that provide flexible payment options to employees, resulting in reduced attrition and absenteeism.

ITC Capital Partners and LJMN are focused on leading edge technology solutions that will enable Argo to package services to improve clients' overall business results. Argo will begin introducing new and expanded services to its clients immediately.

About Argo Contact Centers

Argo Contact Centers is an outsourced customer contact services provider that has operated since 2003. Operating centers in Maine; Georgia; near-shore; as well as Work@Home, Argo supports a wide variety of clients in numerous industry groups. Argo was acquired by ITC Capital Partners, a privately held equity firm with a 100-year history, based in West Point, Georgia. Among the key differentiators that would support this position is the belief that core values coupled with a business systems approach to the contact center industry, would yield a better level of service, and a greater opportunity to enhance the market position of the customers it serves. This significant shift in management, together with several other attributes, contributes to the Argo difference.

About ITC Capital Partners, LLC

ITC Capital Partners, LLC was formed based upon the successful investment history of the ITC Holding Company, LLC which was founded in 1896. ITC Capital Partners, LLC invests in entrepreneurs whose ideas and values are consistent with those of our founders. We partner with innovative leaders with unique ideas, strong management teams and demonstrate ability to assist us in achieving our strategic goal of a minimum long term return to our shareholders of 20% annually.

