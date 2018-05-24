Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, a leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with the City of Sioux City, Iowa, including the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. Each year, the 10,000-seat Tyson Events Center entertains the community with events including sports and music. The arena serves as the home venue for the United States Hockey League's Musketeers and the Champions Indoor Football League's Sioux City Bandits. The Orpheum Theatre is home to the Sioux City Symphony and an annual Broadway series. This partnership highlights Paciolan's strength in the arena and entertainment industry as well as the organization's focus on growth within the performing arts genre.

Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa





"We are excited to work with Paciolan, in partnership with the City of Sioux City, to provide a fantastic experience to the more than 300,000 fans that come through our doors each year," said Spectra's Erika Newton, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. "This change will allow us to provide the highest level of service to our community."

Paciolan will power ticket sales and account management capabilities for Siouxland-area fans of the Musketeers, Sioux City Bandits, and the arts. The Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre will implement Access Management, providing the organizations with a robust digital ticketing system that enables customers to purchase mobile tickets and easily gain access to the venue with their mobile device.

With Paciolan's FanOne Marketing Automation, the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre will have the ability to personalize communications based on their customer's preferences. This powerful tool allows the organizations to automate marketing campaigns based on customer behavior, ensuring fans never miss an event.

"We are excited to partner with Spectra Venue Management and the City of Sioux City to heighten the customer experience at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre," said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. "We look forward to working with Erika Newton and her team to enhance ticketing operations for their partner franchises and deliver marketing programs that will increase customer engagement."

The Sioux City Musketeers won their conference finals during the 2016-17 season and played in the Clark Cup Final, setting a single-game attendance record for game five. The Sioux City Bandits have been to the playoffs 12 times, bringing home three championship rings. In addition to its tenant teams, the arena hosts many college tournaments associated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics including wrestling, volleyball and basketball. Artists such as Aerosmith, Alan Jackson, Taylor Swift, Neil Diamond, and Ozzy Osbourne have played the venue.

The Orpheum Theatre first began entertaining the Sioux City community in 1927. Since a comprehensive overhaul in 2001, the theatre has hosted performances by BB King, Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss, Jerry Seinfeld and more, in addition to serving as the home of the Sioux City Symphony.

About Paciolan

Paciolan is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

