Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen's Ball

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday June 2nd, Christopher King, grandson of late Blues legend BB King and founder of The Gentlemen's Course, will hold the Gentlemen's Ball Against Human Trafficking "All White Affair" Gala. The event will be hosted by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization in the historic Fort Harrison in Clearwater, Florida. The event will raise awareness on human trafficking, and collect funds to combat human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area, which ranks 3rd in the number of calls into the National Hotline for Human Trafficking, out of all 50 states.



Attendees to the January 2018 Gentlemen's Ball raised funds to support Human Rights education and human trafficking survivors at Clearwater's Fort Harrison, the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. Their June 2nd extravaganza will also be held at the historic facility.





The elegant affair will be an all white-themed event or black tie attire. Beginning with a catered reception where guests can mingle, network and bid on a silent auction, guests will then be treated to a 5-star dinner, live raffle and live entertainment. A dance floor will provide added incentive to celebrate.

This year, The Gentlemen's Ball will be awarding a Tampa Bay youth the "Gentleman of the Year" award, for his stellar achievements in and out of school. Grants will also be presented to youth. A survivor of human trafficking will share her story and her ultimate triumph to live and thrive despite the barriers she faced.

The Gentlemen's Ball is held twice a year at the Fort Harrison and provides reports on The Gentlemen's Course progress on educating youth around Florida. In the last three weeks, The Gentlemen's Course has delivered seminars to over 700 middle school and high school students from the local area.

A key component of the Gentlemen's Course is education on the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Partnering with United for Human Rights (UHR), an international non-profit educational program dedicated to teaching youth their 30 human rights, the Gentlemen's Course also focuses on basic etiquette and grooming.

The motto of The Gentlemen's Course is "We change our youth, they change our future." And that is exactly the goal that Mr. King is dedicated to achieve; a future with advocates, with gentlemen and ladies, with individuals who are good citizens that respect each other and live to help others.

The venue of The Gentlemen's Ball holds over 400 people. Seating is based off of first come, first serve so please RSVP to: tgctampafl@gmail.com to ensure you have a seat.

Clearwater's Human Rights Center, the central hub of human rights education and training for Florida, opened in July 2015 in downtown Clearwater and hosts Human Rights activities to raise awareness on the topic. The center is also available at no charge for other non-profits to hold their own meetings, seminars, conferences, professional development trainings and more. The Gentlemen's Course regularly holds events and meetings at the Human Rights Center, and also utilizes UHR's educational material on human rights which they also provide free of charge for organizations and educators.

For more information about United for Human Rights, the Gentlemen's Course or holding an event in the Fort Harrison, contact Cristian Vargas at (727) 467-6960.

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



