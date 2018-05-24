Resource Center for Tampa Bay Charities Tackles Marketing 101 with June 5 Seminar

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology, will host a marketing seminar for area non-profits. The seminar will begin at 6pm. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be provided.



The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is hosting their next weekly seminars for nonprofit organizations in Downtown Clearwater. Pictured here is the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition having a meeting in the Center. The Center is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.





Leading the seminar is David Sanders, the founder of Creative Business Strategies. With a 30 year track record in marketing, helping a variety of businesses become better known and successful, Sanders wanted to give back to the community.

"What really excites me is helping dreamers become the biggest and best in their field," said Sanders. "It is possible to make dreams become reality and change the world."

The Center hosts a large variety of workshops on a weekly basis; delivered by skillful community members they cover such topics as: Internet promotion, organization and recruiting volunteers. The purpose of these training seminars is to help charities to expand their betterment activities by becoming more skilled.

"As the founder of my own charity (the Community Preparedness Group) I know how hard it is to manage and learn the several skills that are needed in running a successful organization," added Sanders. "The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center provides an opportunity for groups to boost their abilities and provide greater help to their volunteers and members and I am excited to help with that momentum."

"With an Internet search for ‘non-profit marketing' returning more than 3.6 million hits, this is a topic of concern for our area charities and we wanted to help non-profits get the basics of this mysterious thing called marketing," said Clem Chevrot, the Director of the Center.

Since its opening last March, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center has hosted nearly 90 events from 40 different charities. Activities at the Center include charity board meetings, educational seminars, theater group rehearsals and Boy Scouts troop meetings.

To confirm your seat for the June 5th seminar, or for more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, please call Clem Chevrot at the Center at (727) 316-5309.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Clem Chevrot

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e4ffcaf-4f6d-45ea-a3bb-342ca34bae12