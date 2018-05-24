Net1 to Participate at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. ("Net1" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UEPS) (JSE:NT1) today announced that Herman Kotzé, its Chief Executive Officer and Alex Smith, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on June 5, 2018. Net1 will provide a live webcast on the audio-only presentation beginning at 3:45pm Eastern Time, which will last approximately 30 minutes. The webcast and archived audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.net1.com.



About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading provider of alternative payment systems that leverage its Universal Electronic Payment System ("UEPS") or utilize its proprietary mobile technologies. The Company operates market-leading payment processors in South Africa and the Republic of Korea. Net1 offers debit, credit and prepaid processing and issuing services for Visa, MasterCard, ChinaUnionPay, Alipay and WeChat across Asia-Pacific, including China, Europe, Africa, and the United States.

UEPS permits the Company to facilitate biometrically secure, real-time electronic transaction processing to unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies around the world in an online or offline environment. Net1's UEPS/EMV solution is interoperable with global EMV standards that seamlessly enable access to all the UEPS functionality in a traditional EMV environment. In addition to payments, UEPS can be used for banking, healthcare management, payroll, remittances, voting and identification.

Net1's mobile technologies include its proprietary mobile payments solution - MVC, which offers secure mobile-based payments, as well as mobile banking and prepaid value-added services in developed and emerging countries.

Net1 has a primary listing on the NASDAQ and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dhruv Chopra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1-917-767-6722

Email: dchopra@net1.com

Media Relations Contact:

Bridget von Holdt

Business Director – Burson-Marsteller South Africa

Phone: +27-82-610-0650

Email: bridget.vonholdt@bm-africa.com