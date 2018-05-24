Amarantus to Present at LD Micro and The Reg A Conference

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AMBS) (the "Company," or AMBS), a US-based JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company, developing first-in-class orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies and diagnostics through its subsidiaries, today announced that its President & CEO Gerald Commissiong will be presenting a corporate overview at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5th, 2018 at 4:30pm PT and at The Reg A Conference on June 12th, 2018 at 3:45pm ET. Management will be available to meet with interested parties 1 on 1 throughout both events.



Presentation Details

Event: 8th Annual LD Micro Invitation

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Website: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

Event: The Reg A Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Time: 3:45 p.m Eastern Time / 12:45pm Pacific Time

Location: TKP New York Conference Center, 109 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Website: https://theregaconference.com

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS) is a JLABS alumnus biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer's aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired the rights to the Engineered Skin Substitute program, a regenerative medicine-based approach for treating severe burns with full-thickness autologous skin grown in tissue culture that is being pursued by AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Cutanogen Corporation . AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics, Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor ("MANF"). MANF Therapeutics, Inc. is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain and ophthalmic disorders. MANF was discovered by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS' proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard. The Company also re-acquired rights to the Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test, MSPrecise and NuroPro.

For further information please visit www.Amarantus.com, or connect with the Amarantus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+.

Amarantus Investor and Media Contact:

Howard Gostfrand

American Capital Ventures, Inc.

Office: 305-918-7000

Email: hg@amcapventures.com

Source: Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.