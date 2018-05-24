FOX Public Webinar Explores How Family Offices are Shifting Investment Approaches Amid Market Disruption

CHICAGO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), a global learning and networking community of family offices, private investors and key advisors, will offer a public webinar:

"Family Offices Reassess Their Investing Approach in the Midst of Disruption,"

on June 6, 2018, at 1:00 pm CDT.

In this webinar, Kristi Kuechler, Managing Director, Investor Market at Family Office Exchange, will share key findings from the recently released 2018 FOX Global Investment Survey, which found that family offices are shifting away from traditional approaches to asset allocation.



"Families are rethinking traditional approaches to asset allocation. In fact, less than a third of survey respondents report using quantitative modeling to determine asset class allocations," says Kristi Kuechler. "We are also seeing a strong interest in direct investing, which is likely driving some of the shift."



During the webinar, Kristi will explore a few reasons that families are reassessing traditional approaches to building portfolios, including:

Loss of faith in quantitative models

The upending of conventional asset allocation approaches

Continuing commoditization of long-only equity

Looking "beyond hedge funds" for less correlated investments

Rethinking private equity investing by returning to a wealth-creation focus building operating businesses



There is no charge to attend this FOX Public Webinar. Register at www.familyoffice.com/investingwebinar.

