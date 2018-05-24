David Mattera, Seasoned Legal Technology Executive, Joins TCDI

Greensboro, NC, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a pioneer in legal technology, has announced David Mattera as its new Senior Director of Litigation Services, based in New York City. David brings 22 years of experience and sales expertise to TCDI and will be focused on the company's expansion into new markets and supporting its growing customer base in the northeast.

"David brings a level of enthusiasm and passion to his role, and his vast knowledge of the legal process and understanding of the latest AI technologies will benefit the company and our clients," said Bill Johnson, CEO of TCDI. "We are thrilled to have David join the TCDI family to support our customers in New York and to fuel our growth in the northeast."

Mattera was most recently director of sales at SENTIO AI, overseeing sales of a new artificial intelligence software using predictive analytics and machine learning to solve legal technology challenges. He earlier served as regional director of sales for RICOH Legal and was responsible for sales strategy and legal market growth in the New York metropolitan region. Mattera has extensive consulting experience across the full litigation process and understands the unique challenges law firms and corporate legal departments face when implementing new technologies and workflows within their operational and case teams.

"I look forward to working closely with TCDI's growing list of corporate and law firm clientele, and providing expert advice regarding their legal technology and information security initiatives," said Mattera. "I'm also excited to be working side by side with our client services team to jointly deliver superior support and consultation for my clients."

For more information on TCDI's litigation services, please visit www.tcdi.com/services/legal-services/ .



TCDI is a speaking sponsor at the Today's General Counsel eDiscovery Exchange in New York, July 16-17 and both David Mattera and Caragh Landry, President of Litigation Services, TCDI will be in attendance.

