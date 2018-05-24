Datametrex AI Secures First Contract with Lotte

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSX-V:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured and began delivering on an initial contract for approximately $670,000 CAD with the retail division of Lotte Group ("Lotte").



"This is a huge milestone for Datametrex. Our team has been working closely with many divisions of Lotte and we are thrilled to announce this first contract. Securing a contract with a company the size of Lotte validates Datametrex solutions for large enterprise companies. We are excited to expand our relationship with Lotte and other similar type companies in the region," says Andrew Ryu, CEO & Chairman of the Company.

About Lotte Group

Lotte Group is the fifth largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. Lotte is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial intelligence and machine learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure data transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain Limited (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale cryptocurrency mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

To stay informed about Datametrex, please join our Investor Group on 8020 Connect http://bit.ly/2fPUNwF for all upcoming news releases, articles comments and questions.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of negotiations with Lotte and the potential expansion of Datametrex solutions across Lotte's various business divisions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume and expressly renounces any obligation to update any forward-looking information, which is only applicable on the date on which it is given.