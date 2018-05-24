Market Overview

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2018 10:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2018 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m.. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

 
Q2'2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
   
Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Dial-in numbers: 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471
Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors 
   
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
   
Availability dates: June 7 (7:15 p.m.) to June 15 (11:59 p.m.)
Access telephone numbers: 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367
Access code: 7558368
   

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2018 fiscal year, for your information:

 
2018 CALENDAR
   
3rd quarter: Thursday, September 6
4th quarter: Thursday, December 13
   


For further information:

Shirley Chenny                                                                   
Advisor, Investor Relations
Telephone: 514 954-4000
shirley.chenny@tc.tc 

