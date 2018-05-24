Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2018 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m.. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

Q2'2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018 Time: 4:15 p.m. Dial-in numbers: 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates: June 7 (7:15 p.m.) to June 15 (11:59 p.m.) Access telephone numbers: 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 Access code: 7558368

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2018 fiscal year, for your information:

2018 CALENDAR

3rd quarter: Thursday, September 6 4th quarter: Thursday, December 13





For further information:

Shirley Chenny

Advisor, Investor Relations

Telephone: 514 954-4000

shirley.chenny@tc.tc