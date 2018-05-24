Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Board of Directors Votes to Approve Dividend

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--The Board of Directors of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or "FAGI"), is today pleased to announce its Board of Directors has voted unanimously to approve the declaration of a special dividend in the form of common stock of FAGI, to the holders of FAGI's common stock as at June 15, 2018 ("Record Date") - or - The record date will be 10 days following a final determination by FINRA.

The holder of each 10 shares of FAGI's common stock on the Record Date will receive one share of common stock in FAGI. Full Alliance is in the process of filing with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") of the occurrence of this corporate action (the "Dividend"), under which the Dividend will be distributed ("Distribution date") to be announced following FINRA's review and approval.



The Board of Directors has taken this step because it believes it is in the best interests of FAGI shareholders, is necessary to protect stockholders interests and would unlock significant stockholder value.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC:FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, nutraceuticals and computer software development. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

