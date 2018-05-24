Highland Grow Inc. Boosts its Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance Ranks

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow ("Biome") is pleased to announce that its 100% owned licensed producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"), Highland Grow Inc. ("Highland"), has added two key members to its Nova Scotia-based team.



James Wyatt has joined Highland as the new Head of Quality Assurance and a Vice President. Health Canada has approved Mr. Wyatt as the Quality Assurance Person and amended Highland's ACMPR license to reflect this change.

Prior to joining Highland, Mr. Wyatt was Director of Quality Assurance at Oxford Frozen Foods Limited ("Oxford") where he ensured quality, regulatory compliance, and food safety standards at six processing facilities (four in Canada and two in the United States). Oxford is the world's largest supplier of frozen wild blueberries and, in addition to a variety of other food products, is Canada's largest processor of frozen carrots. Mr. Wyatt was also Director of Food Safety at Sobeys Inc., where he was responsible for maintaining all facets of Atlantic Sobeys' Food Safety Program. Sobeys Inc. is the second largest food retailer in Canada with approximately 1,500 stores.

Joining Mr. Wyatt, and the existing quality assurance team at Highland, is Hessam Daneshvar as Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance Lead. Mr. Daneshvar is a microbiologist and food scientist by training. He brings eight years of quality assurance experience in the food production and medical cannabis industries. Specifically, he worked as a microbiologist and helped design the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and sanitation program at one of Canada's first licensed medical cannabis producers. Mr. Daneshvar also holds several certifications in preventative approach standards to combatting biological, chemical, and physical threats that can be found in production processes.

"Both James and Hessam are pivotal hires for Highland as we transition from a stage of growing several plant cycles to a position of supplying cannabis-based product to Nova Scotian customers in the coming months, subject to Health Canada approvals," said Frank MacMaster, President of Highland. "Their technical skills and management experience will serve our company well as we begin the journey of greatly increasing our production footprint in 2018 with a highly advanced approach to growing cannabis through a level of automation and innovation not seen in Canada to date."

About Biome Grow

Biome (whose corporate legal entity name is Cultivator Catalyst Corp.) wholly owns Highland, an Authorized Licensed Producer in Nova Scotia under the ACMPR, P-209 Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR. Biome also wholly owns The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR. Biome plans on operating a diversified mix of low cost licensed cannabis production facilities across Canada and other jurisdictions in the coming years. Additional growth will be achieved through a mixture of acquisitions and organic growth. Moreover, Biome will integrate a complimentary platform of technologies and services targeted at both the Canadian and international cannabis markets.

Biome has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated April 25, 2018 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Orca Touchscreen Technologies Ltd. ("Orca") (CSE:OAA), pursuant to which 1151856 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orca, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Biome by way of a three cornered amalgamation transaction (the "Transaction"). A copy of the Amalgamation Agreement and a press release announcing the Transaction can be found on SEDAR under Orca's profile.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements or projections contained in this document are forward-looking statements, including the expectation that Highland will supply cannabis based products in the coming months and will increase its production footprint in 2018, Biome's plans to operate a diversified mix of low cost licensed cannabis production facilities across Canada and other jurisdictions and to integrate a complimentary platform of technologies and services targeted at both the Canadian and international cannabis markets. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Biome, including the assumption that Highland will be able to obtain a cultivation license from Health Canada, it will be able to obtain all necessary regulatory licenses, permits and approvals to produce and sell cannabis and generally operate its business in both Canada and internationally, labour, construction, and other costs will remain low for its licensed cannabis production facilities, there will be no labour disputes, there will be no unexpected delays in construction and sufficient financial resources will be available.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, or approvals, changes to legislation, changes in cannabis research or the general public's perception of cannabis, crop failure, labour disputes, increases in labour and/or construction costs, rising energy costs, an inability to access financing as needed and a general economic downturn. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Biome, or any of its subsidiaries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

