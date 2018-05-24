HighPoint Wins 2018 Corporate Growth Award

Reston, VA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Global's acquisition of Primescape Solutions has been named the winner in the 2018 Corporate Growth Awards in the category of Deal of the Year Under $50 Million.



HighPoint's acquisition was identified as the most successful and impactful deal executed in the greater D.C. business community this year by the 2018 Corporate Growth Awards Committee. The award was presented at a black-tie gala on May 22, 2018.

HighPoint CEO, Ben Lanius accepts the award for Deal of the Year Under $50 Million.







HighPoint's acquisition of Primescape added digital transformation services to HighPoint's citizen experience expertise (CX). The combined company continues to provide support for the full range of citizen touchpoints with government including websites, mobile apps, video, social media, and call centers.



"Every year, ACG National Capital receives over a hundred nominations for its Corporate Growth Awards," said Marc Marlin, the 2018 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Managing Director at KippsDeSanto & Co. "Of these exceptional nominees, it's exciting to celebrate and recognize some of the region's fastest growing and most successful businesses and deal teams. HighPoint/Primescape was truly one of the best deals executed in the region in 2017."



The ACG National Capital Corporate Growth Awards recognize the enterprises and individuals in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area's business community that have exhibited excellence in corporate growth and dealmaking over the past year.



"I am thrilled that we were recognized by ACG for the strategy behind the Primescape acquisition and the benefits to our government customers," said Ben Lanius, CEO of HighPoint. "The success of the companies separately, and now as a joint entity, is entirely due to the dedication of our team and ensures customer and citizen needs are understood and met every step of the way."

About HighPoint

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate the citizen experienceTM by improving the touchpoints through which citizens interact with government. From contact centers and employee experience to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 15 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with 350 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Reston and Herndon, Virginia. For additional information about HighPoint, visit www.highpointglobal.com.

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital, a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland, drives middle-market growth and increases deal flow. It provides unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal making and professional development for individuals involved in building corporate value through M&A, strategic partnerships, organic growth and capital funding.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership have participated in nearly every M&A transaction completed recently in the D.C. metro region with over 400 members. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

Kim Miller HighPoint Global 7039355010 kim.miller@highpointglobal.com