Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Declares Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Cash Distribution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) ("Ferrellgas" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of its third quarter cash distribution of $0.10 per partnership common unit. The distribution is payable on June 14, 2018 to common unitholders of record as of June 7, 2018. The distribution covers the period from February 1, 2018, to April 30, 2018, the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2018.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and provides midstream services to major energy companies in the United States. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2017. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. In accordance with Treasury Regulation 1.1446-4(d), nominees are hereby notified they are responsible for withholding 35% of this distribution from foreign investors as required under Section 1446 of the Internal Revenue Code.

