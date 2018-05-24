Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulip Conference 2018, the inaugural next-generation Blockchain conference announces its keynote lineup -- including Professor Mohammed Yunus, Nobel Laureate; Professor Michael Huth from Imperial College London; best-selling author John Harris, rapper-songwriter M.I.A., Cheif Health Officer, Kaiser Permanente John Mattison; David Moss of Trueblock.io, and Thomas Cox of EOSIO Ecosystem.

The conference will be held June 7-8 at The Village in San Francisco, and is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees together with innovators, influencers and investors from around the world. Attendees will witness the new wave of blockchain technologies launch - including EOS, 0chain, Semada, Mogul.network and many more.

Tulip Conference is the first two-day conference in North American that has EOS tracks post MainNet launch with an additional three day developer conference with EOS immersive training from June 11-13. The conference will offer 50+ hours of content lead by industry leaders across three stages in 15-minute TED-style talks featuring Nobel Laureates, academics and blockchain industry leaders from around the world. The all-day bootcamp workshops will dive deeper into the ideas discussed at the conference, including the next generation of blockchain technologies building, EOS, usability, scaling and adoption problems, taught by experts in their respective fields.

"Blockchain technologies are changing at the speed of light and we are at the birth of the next-generation of technology. The Tulip Conference is designed to explore and deep-dive into some of the major challenges and opportunities facing this evolution," commented Gee Sivalingam, Founder and CEO, Tulip Industries. "We have brought together the world's leading minds in blockchain and cryptocurrencies to explore the breakthrough to the next phase for blockchain that will impact every industry throughout the world in the coming years."

"I was eager to be a part of this because Tulip is the leading Crypto Conference for 4th Generation Crypto Infrastructure Products and Enterprise Integration," said Wulf Kaal CEO of Semada, and world renowned crypto-economics expert and speaker at Tulip Conference.

Keynote speakers for Tulip 2018 include:

For a complete list, please visit: https://tulipconf.com/speakers/

Technology startups from all segments can apply to participate in the pitch floor. The Pitch Pass is perfect for any startup, as it allows you to directly pitch to top VC's and enterprise leaders, and receive first hand feedback from investors and industry leaders. At the end of the conference, pitches from participating startups will be sent to a 10,000+ crypto investor mailing list.

To register for Tulip 2018, and review the latest tracks, agenda, and speakers, visit https://tulipconf.com

The 2018 Tulip Conference is organized by Token Garage a San Francisco based Blockchain Technology Service Provider and the Open Protocol Alliance.

