Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCQB:PNAT) ("Pura" or the "Company"), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleansing products, today announced its new partnership with Noreen Taylor, celebrity make-up artist and CEO of Donore by The Organic Face. Together, the Company and Ms. Taylor will launch a new skincare, body care and cosmetics line that will be infused with Cannabidiol ("CBD") derived from hemp and hemp seed oils. This line is anticipated to launch mid-summer 2018.



"It is my pleasure to announce our newest partnership with celebrity make-up artist, Noreen Taylor as well as our newest health and beauty product line expected to launch this summer," said Robert Doherty, CEO of Pura Naturals. "Noreen is the CEO of Donore by The Organic Face, a company dedicated to creating non-toxic wholesome organic beauty products. The mission of Donore perfectly aligns with that of Pura which inspired our collaboration on an organic health and beauty care line infused with CBD oil. After successful product testing, we have found that the infusion of CBD hemp oil as well as hemp seed oil in our products enhances the benefits for customers. Expanding our health and beauty line into the rapidly growing CBD market and the cosmetic industry is a synergistic business move for Pura. We are able to leverage our existing manufacturing agreement to capture the market share of increased interest in CBD oil products and 100% organic chemical free cosmetics."

Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face, stated, "It has been an exciting experience to partner with the Pura team to create this line of organic beauty products infused with CBD oil. Adding CBD oil to cosmetics has many health benefits for our skin as we age. There are many essential vitamins our skin needs to halt the aging process such as vitamin A, B, C, D & E as well as omega 3, omega 6 to create a more vibrant appearance in our skin. Personally, I suffer from psoriasis, rosacea and adult acne due to an imbalance in my thyroid and severe topical allergies to dyes and chemicals in cosmetics on the market today. Using CBD oil infused products to naturally treat my ailments has helped me tremendously. I believe that this chemical free and CBD oil infused product line will be a game changer in the beauty industry to bring to market."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

