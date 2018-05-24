Inpixon to Demonstrate IPA Intelligence at STORE 2018 in Toronto, Canada

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that the company will present live demonstrations of its Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) Intelligence solution in booth 236 at STORE 2018 on May 29 – 30, 2018 at Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto, Canada. Inpixon IPA Intelligence helps to secure, digitize, and optimize any retail location by using IPA Sensor technology to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals and a rapid data-mining engine to deliver visibility and industry-based intelligence.



Event: STORE 2018

Date: May 29 – 30, 2018

Location: Booth 236 // Toronto Congress Centre // Toronto, Canada

More Information: storeconference.ca

"We are thrilled to welcome Inpixon back to STORE 2018," said Kyle Tomlin, Retail Council of Canada Vice President, Events and Education. "As Canada's largest retail conference, we are proud to host top-notch exhibitors presenting the industry's most innovative technologies."

Traditional footfall counters and Wi-Fi-only systems are unable to provide the depth of visitor analysis and facilities usage provided by IPA Intelligence. While mobile device usage continues to grow, IPA Intelligence delivers retailers and property managers unparalleled accuracy with important metrics like visitor counts, dwell time, and customer journeys. IPA Intelligence also provides insight into operational efficiencies by showing the location of staff and visitors — allowing for location-based staffing levels — and creating omni-channel customer personas — allowing retailers to more efficiently engage with customers by learning their preferences.

"The most important area that retailers need to focus on in 2018 is simple: the customer. The key will be to build an omni-channel persona for each customer and translate the success of their online stores to onsite locations," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "Online, if a customer abandons their shopping cart, the follow-up is automatic. But in a brick-and-mortar location, physical carts are left behind, items are picked up and discarded, customers browse and leave. There is no follow-up; those sales are lost. The beauty of understanding your customers and providing them with a destination experience catered to their persona is that it doesn't matter where they end up making their purchase (in the physical or online store), what matters is that the retailer gets the business. The key is to connect to the customer, both online and offline."

Inpixon will provide live demonstrations of its IPA Intelligence solution at STORE 2018. To learn more about Inpixon IPA Intelligence, or to request a meeting with Inpixon during STORE 2018, fill out the form at inpixon.com/event/store-2018.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon's products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact

Inpixon Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Director

+1 516-222-2560

coreir.com





