Clinical Genomics Presents Clinical Utility Data for COLVERA™ at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Genomics, a leading provider of colorectal cancer (CRC) testing and solutions, today announced that data demonstrating the utility of COLVERA for detection of methylated ctDNA following surgery and prediction of risk for residual and recurrent disease will be presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, June 1-5.



COLVERA is a new blood-based test for detection of circulating tumor DNA methylated in the two genes, BCAT1 and IKZF1. The study was performed in collaboration with Flinders Centre for Innovation in Cancer (Adelaide, Australia).

"The observation that the COLVERA blood test, when positive, indicates increased risk of residual disease and subsequently for recurrence has implications for adjuvant therapy and monitoring," stated Dr. Susanne Pedersen, Chief Scientific Officer of Clinical Genomics.

"The results of this study suggest serious consideration for the use of the COLVERA blood test after curative intent surgery and during the post-treatment surveillance period for all Stage II and Stage III CRC patients," added Tadd S. Lazarus, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Genomics.

The study selected for poster presentation at this year's meeting is:

A prospective cohort study in colorectal cancer assessing the relationship between post-surgery detection of methylated BCAT1 or IKZF1 ctDNA and risk for residual disease and survival.

Presenter: David Murray, Senior Scientist, Clinical Genomics

Abstract Number: 3596

Poster Board Number: 89

Data will be presented in Hall A of McCormick Place during Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer on June 3, 8:00 AM-11:30 AM.

About Clinical Genomics

Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through early detection of colorectal cancer. Clinical Genomics products span the full spectrum of colorectal cancer testing, including InSure® FIT™, a fecal immunochemical test for screening in healthy adults, InSure® ONE™, a one sample FIT used to detect lower GI bleeding, and COLVERA™, a proprietary liquid biopsy blood test identifying circulating tumor DNA for detection of residual disease and early detection of recurrence in post-treatment patients. Clinical Genomics is committed to developing and delivering solutions that provide physicians and their patients with information to help guide earlier and better treatment decisions in cancer care management. Clinical Genomics continues to apply its proprietary innovation in molecular pathology to commercialize other diagnostic tools in other cancer types.

For more information, please visit www.colveratest.com and www.clinicalgenomics.com.

