LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) ("Company"), parent company of leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette is presenting at Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, scheduled for 10 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 31, at The Grand Hyatt, New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com. A replay will be available on the site as well beginning two hours after the presentation through June 21. In addition, the Company will post an updated investor presentation at 6 a.m. (ET) on May 31 on the Events page of the website, investor.lpl.com/events.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574

Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589

