Cardlytics to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

ATLANTA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ:CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that helps make marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Scott Grimes, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference on June 7, 2018 at 8:45 AM PT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the presentation will be also available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with more than 2,000 financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

