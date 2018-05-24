Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) (the "Company") announced the election of Mark R. Belgya to its Board of Directors effective May 23, 2018. Mr. Belgya currently serves as Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer of The J.M. Smucker Company located in Orville, Ohio. Mr. Belgya has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.



"We are very excited to have Mark join our board of directors. He has a proven track record of driving transformational growth in a very complex environment, being involved in several acquisitions and building very sophisticated finance organizations," said Kosta N. Kartsotis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Mark's strategic and innovative approach, coupled with his deep financial acumen aligns with the strategic initiatives currently in place for Fossil Group."

Mr. Belgya has served in a variety of leadership roles at The J.M. Smucker Company ("Smucker"), which makes, sells, and distributes consumer food, beverage, and pet food products. His responsibilities include oversight of the finance, investor relations, information services and supply chain functions for the company. Mr. Belgya started with Smucker in 1985 and has served in a number of accounting and finance related positions including Treasurer and Corporate Controller. Mr. Belgya has also served on the board of directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company since 2017.

Mr. Belgya received both his BS in Accounting and MBA in Finance from The University of Akron. He serves on The University of Akron's College of Business Advancement Council, the Cleveland Advisory Board of FM Global (a worldwide property insurance company) and the Canton Museum of Art's Board of Trustees. He was recognized as a member of Institutional Investor's 2013 All-America Executive Team. In the same year, he also received the Cleveland Crain's CFO of the Year award.

With Mr. Belgya's election, the Company's Board of Directors consists of nine members, including eight independent directors and one current member of senior management.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Puma and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across approximately 150 countries and over 500 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

