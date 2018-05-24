29th Annual ASE Scientific Sessions Feature Integration of Cutting-Edge Technology and Record Number of Research Posters

Durham, NC, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) will host its 29th Annual Scientific Sessions, June 22-26, 2018, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee. The sessions have been specifically designed to provide superb education and clinical integration on cutting-edge technology like 4D imaging, multi-modality imaging, and the use of echocardiography in heart failure, assessment of valve disease, and cardio-oncology. In addition, the conference will highlight the exponential growth in the scope of the field with a focus on point of care ultrasound, along with vascular, perioperative, and pediatric advances. A record number of 472 research posters, including oral and moderated presentations, will be featured at this premier cardiovascular imaging conference. The Advance Program is online and can be downloaded at ASEScientificSessions.org. In addition, the ASE Courses App is continuously updated with detailed session information. Attendance at this conference can fulfill certification and accreditation requirements for general medical education or echo-specific CME/MOC content needs.



Sunil V. Mankad, MD, FASE, Director, Transesophageal Echocardiography, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, is the program chair and has selected over 400 international cardiovascular experts to present to an audience of over 2,000 participants. He said, "We are proud to provide educational opportunities for those in need of advancing their knowledge in specific areas that are becoming increasingly important for the general echocardiographer, such as adult congenital heart disease, strain imaging, and new clinical applications for stress echo in valve disease and cardiomyopathy."

For the second year, the Value of Echo Summit will take place on Monday, June 25, 8:00 - 11:45 AM. This special Summit includes two sessions, The Quality Echo Lab and Transitioning from Free for Service to Value-based Reimbursement. Experts will help the entire cardiovascular ultrasound community understand how their practice is being impacted by the changes in the U.S. healthcare system. Registered attendees are invited to bring their hospital administrators and service line leaders to this session free of charge.

Another feature of the ASE Scientific Sessions is the 3rd annual Echovation Challenge, a competition held on Sunday, June 24 to showcase novel ideas around the theme of Echo at the Speed of Life. Three finalists will present their approaches for their potential for faster diagnoses, optimizing decision making, and improving the quality and value for patients dealing with a variety of cardiovascular diseases.

Mark K. Friedberg, MD, FASE, Associate Scientist, Research Institute, The Hospital for Sick Children/ University of Toronto, and Associate Professor in Pediatrics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will deliver the 19th Annual Feigenbaum Lecture, "Echocardiographic Insights into the Stressed Right Ventricle: A Whole Hearted Story," on Monday afternoon. ASE Immediate Past President, and Director, Pericardial Center, and staff cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, Allan L. Klein, MD, FASE, will present the Edler Lecture, "Dermatology of the Heart: Tales from the Pericardial Sac," on Saturday morning. On Sunday, Jan D'hooge MSc, PhD, Professor of Cardiovascular Imaging & Dynamics at the University of Leuven, Belgium, and Guest Researcher at the Department of Circulation and Medical Imaging, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway, will deliver the Kalmanson Lecture, "Technological Advances Driving a New Era for Tissue Doppler Imaging." Also on Sunday, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Director of the Echocardiography Laboratory at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, will present the first ever Richard E. Kerber Ethics and Humanitarian Lecture in memory of ASE Past President, Richard Kerber, MD, FASE.

ASE 2018 also boasts the largest echo-specific gathering in the world featuring nearly 60 exhibitors, including a number of first time vendors, presenting new concepts, technology, devices, and research. Participants can take part in interactive demonstrations to gain firsthand knowledge of how devices work and how they will benefit practices or institutions. Top experts in the field will make daily presentations in the Science & Technology Theater and in "chalk talks" held on the show floor. Over 470 posters will be presented featuring cutting-edge research on the latest advances in cardiovascular ultrasound or clinical cases illustrating evolutions in patient care. Moderated poster presentations will take place on Sunday and Monday.

As the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging, the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines. Comprised of over 17,000 physicians, sonographers, nurses, and scientists, ASE is a strong voice providing guidance, expertise, and education to its members. The Society has a commitment to improving the practice of ultrasound and imaging of the heart and cardiovascular system for better patient outcomes. For more information about ASE, visit ASEcho.org or the ASE Scientific Sessions visit ASEScientificSessions.org.

