Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CONROE, Texas, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today announced that it will release 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 31, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).



What: Spirit of Texas Bancshares 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and asking for the

Spirit of Texas Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 8, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13680341#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.



About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, a state savings bank with total assets of $1.03 billion, headquartered in Conroe, Texas that delivers relationship-driven financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals through 15 full-service branches located primarily in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.