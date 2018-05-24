Victory Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) ("Victory Capital") today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brown and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy Terence Sullivan will be speaking at the following:

KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference – Thursday, May 31, 2018, 9:20 AM ET at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.



Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 10:35 AM ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Brown will also be presenting at:



William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference – Thursday, June 14, 2018, 8:40 AM CT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

During the conferences, Mr. Brown and Mr. Sullivan will also conduct meetings with institutional investors.



Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of each presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. A replay will be available on Victory Capital's website shortly after the conclusion of management's remarks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $60.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018.

Victory Capital's differentiated model is comprised of nine Investment Franchises, each with an independent culture and investment approach. Additionally, the Company offers a rules-based Solutions Platform, featuring the VictoryShares ETF brand, as well as custom and multi-asset class solutions. The Company's Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform are supported by a centralized distribution, marketing and operational environment, in which the investment professionals can focus on the pursuit of investment excellence.

Victory Capital provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms with a variety of asset classes and investment vehicles, including separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Lauren Crawford, 310-622-8239

lcrawford@finprofiles.com

Media:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com