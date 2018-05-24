Natus to Present at Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) today announced that Jim Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City. Mr. Hawkins is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 7th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. PT).



Investors may listen to a live webcast and view a copy of the slide presentation online via the "Investors" section of the Company's web site at http://investor.natus.com. The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.

About Natus Medical

Natus is a leading provider of healthcare products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, neurosurgery, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and balance and mobility disorders.

